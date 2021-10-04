Man arrested after car collides with wall leaving one person seriously injured

A man was arrested last night after a serious single vehicle collision in Dublin which left one person severely injured.

It is understood the man who was arrested was driving the car involved in the collision with a wall and a pole on the Ballyfermot Road in Ballyfermot.

Gardaí were alerted at around 10.40pm when the car collided with a pole and wall.

The driver fled on foot but was later detained.

Two passengers, understood to have been in the back of the car, were hurt.

One was severely injured and is understood to have suffered serious head injuries.

An informed source said the car was believed to have been travelling at speed when the incident took place.

The pole is believed to have impacted the roof of the car. A number of witnesses were at the scene.

Gardaí were last night carrying out an examination of the scene.