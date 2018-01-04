Man arrested after armed robbery at Dublin supermarket

According to gardai, a lone masked male entered a supermarket in Donabate armed with an iron bar at approximately 8.45am this morning.

Gardai have confirmed to Independent.ie that a robbery did take place but no details have yet emerged regarding the nature of the robbery.

Gardai say that the man has been arrested and he is being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.