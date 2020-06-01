Man and woman rushed to hospital with apparent gunshot injuries in Waterford

GARDAÍ are investigating apparent gunshot injuries sustained by a woman and man in Waterford.

Uniformed gardaí and armed officers responded to an alert at a property outside Lismore in west Waterford around 4pm on Sunday.

Officers discovered the woman and man, who are both aged in their 60s, with what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

Both were given urgent treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

They are currently being assessed and treated for multiple injuries.

Both are expected to require surgery.

However, it is understood the nature of the injuries involved are not life threatening and both are expected to make full recoveries.

The rural scene remained sealed off pending a detailed forensic examination by Garda Technical Bureau experts.

A firearm is understood to have been recovered in the vicinity.

Ballistics experts will now examine the firearm believed to have been involved.

Gardaí will conduct door to door inquiries throughout the rural community to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious over the past 24 hours.

The investigation will aim to determine the precise circumstances in which the injuries were sustained.

