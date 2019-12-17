Man and woman killed in Dublin road crash

A MAN and a woman have been killed in a car crash in south Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened when the car they were travelling in hit a lamp post on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham at around 1.30am.

Gardai say the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash happened close to the junction with Ballyroan Road and Old Bridge Road near Templeogue Bridge.

The car remained at the scene this morning as garda collision investigators worked at the scene.

From the garda cordon it could be seen that the car had been cut apart by emergency crews who had been called to the scene.

The car appears to have left the road and hit the lamp post sideways, with the majority of the damage occurring on the passenger side.

Glass and debris was strewn far and wide on impact.

The boot door of the car appeared to have landed in a neighbouring garden.

Several evidence markers could also be seen on the road.

Traffic diversions were in place early this morning before the car was removed from the scene just after 7am and the road was reopened.

The ages of the dead were not immediately known this morning, or if they were the only occupants of the car when it crashed.

