| 11.5°C Dublin

Man and woman killed in Co Roscommon house fire

Garda Expand

Close

Garda

Garda

Garda

John Fallon

Two people have died in a house fire in the early hours of this morning in south Roscommon.

A man and a woman, both believed to be in their fifties, died in the fire.

The blaze was discovered around 2am at a house at Rooty Cross, about 13km east of the Galway town of Ballinasloe.

Fire services from Ballinasloe and Athlone rushed to the scene which is located a short distance from the M6.

The bodies of the man and woman have been removed from the scene.

The house has been sealed and gardai at Ballinasloe and Roscommon have appealed for witnesses.

More to follow

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy