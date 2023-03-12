Man and woman charged over seizure of €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the seizure of around €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash.
The pair, who are aged in their 30s, are due to appear in court tomorrow .
Gardaí said the seizures were made following an operation in Dublin 7 yesterday.
At around 5.45pm gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on Goldsmith Street. During the search around €5,000 worth of cannabis was seized.
During a follow-up search at a property on Royal Canal View in Phibsborough, around €100,000 worth of cannabis was seized along with €350,000 in cash.
The man and the woman who were arrested were brought to the Bridewell garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Both have since been charged and will appear in court tomorrow morning.