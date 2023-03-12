| 12°C Dublin

Close

Man and woman charged over seizure of €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash

The seizure made by gardaí on Saturday Expand

Close

The seizure made by gardaí on Saturday

The seizure made by gardaí on Saturday

The seizure made by gardaí on Saturday

Laura Lynott

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the seizure of around €100,000 worth of cannabis and €350,000 in cash.

The pair, who are aged in their 30s, are due to appear in court tomorrow .

Most Watched

Privacy