Man (98) left 'covered in blood' after pit bull attack

A man in his 90s was left with his hand "covered in blood" after being bitten in a pit bull dog attack.

The attack occurred along the Derrin Road in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh at around 7pm on Sunday evening, when the pensioner was bitten on the hand and leg.

A student nurse came across the elderly man, who she described as being "very distressed".

Speaking to the Impartial Reporter, the nurse, who remained anonymous, said that as she approached the man she noticed he was crying, was very distressed and that his right hand was covered in blood.

"I went over to him straight away and he was crying saying, 'Please girls whatever you do, don't go up to the top of Derrin Road because I've just been attacked by a pit bull'," she said.

"The man is deaf and he was walking with a stick and the dog attacked him from behind, he never heard the dog coming.

"He hit the dog three times to chase the dog away and then the owner of the dog and another person seen this happening and pulled the dog away from the elderly man.

"What I didn't like about it was they pulled the dog away but they never actually went to the man to see if he was okay.

"There's a lot of children in the area of Cornagrade and what if that had have been a child?"

The shocked nurse added that as she assisted the man, her sister called an ambulance, before she drove him to his home a short distance away.

"My sister had phoned the ambulance at this stage and I checked the back of his leg because the dog had bitten the back of his right leg as well but it didn't actually draw any blood," she added.

"I drove him round to the house where I spoke to his wife. It turned out that the man had recently had a heart attack and was on blood thinning tablets."

However, the injury to the pensioner's hand was a superficial cut and she was able to stop the bleeding.

"He was taken to A&E in the South West Acute Hospital," the student nurse said.

"He got a tetanus jab but he didn't need to get stitches."

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council added that it was aware of the incident and appealed for anyone with information to contact its Licensing Department.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and potential implications, no further comment can be made at this time," the council added.

