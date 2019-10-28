Man (80s) dies following two-car collision in Co Clare

An elderly man died of his injuries following an horrific two-car collision in Co Clare and seven people were injured in a five-car pile-up in Co Carlow today.

The man, aged in his early 80s, was a rear-seat passenger in a car that collided with an SUV towing a livestock box at Cahercallamore, Ennis, Co Clare this afternoon.

The accident took place around 2.30pm on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush Road.

The man was rushed to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.

The female driver and a front seat passenger were also treated at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The male SUV driver and a female passenger were not injured.

The road was closed for several hours as garda forensic accident investigators examined the scene but has since re-opened. The scene was preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have completed their examination.

Local councillor Clare Colleran Molloy, who lives close to the scene of the accident, said she was driving in the area yesterday and saw that the road was closed following the accident.

“I saw that it was a very serious accident and I’m very sorry to hear that it was a fatal accident,” she told Independent.ie.

Ms Colleran Molloy said it is too soon to know last night whether the deceased man was from the area.

However, she said her heart goes out to his family.

She said the road where the accident occurred is a straight stretch of road with no twists or bends and that driving conditions were good in the area yesterday.

Gardai at Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to the accident, especially any motorists in the area at the time who have dash camera footage.

Meanwhile, seven adults were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a massive five-car collision near Carlow town this afternoon.

The accident on the N80 at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon, lead to the closure of the road until this morning.

Online Editors