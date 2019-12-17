News Irish News

Man (80s) dies following road collision in Cork overnight

Independent.ie Newsdesk

AN ELDERLY man has died following a collision overnight in Co Cork.

The single vehicle crash happened in the Kilbonane area of Aherla, it is not yet known when the collision occured.

A garda spokesman said: "A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

"The road remains closed this morning for a forensic examination.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area between 9pm on 16/12/19 - 2:30am on 17/12/19 who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

