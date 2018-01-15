An elderly man has passed away after being struck in road traffic accident in west Cork.

Man (73) dies after being struck by vehicle in road accident

The man, 73, was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while out walking in the Fernhill area outside Clonakilty shortly after 7pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best afforts of the emergency services before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital. It is understood the pensioner was returning home from a local funeral when the accident occurred near the junction of Fernhill Road and Western Road.

Gardaí immediately closed a section of the R588 Fernhill Road to allow emergency services to attend to the incident. Diversions have been put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Gardaí stressed that the road is expected to remain closed for some time to allow accident scene investigators examine the area involved. Weather conditions were described as quite difficult at the time with mist and occasionally heavy rain showers.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Clonakilty Garda Station.

