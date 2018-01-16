Man (70s) killed in three-vehicle crash on M7
A man in his 70s has been fatally injured in a three-vehicle crash on the M7 in Tipperary.
According to gardai, a collision involving three vehicles happened at Birdhill, Tipperary on the motorway at approximately 2pm today.
A man, aged in his 70s, was killed while two other people have been brought to University Hospital Limerick.
The emergency services are still at the scene and diversions are in place.
The southbound lane of the M7, between Junction 26 (Nenagh) and Junction 27 (Birdhill) is expected to remain closed overnight.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
