Tuesday 17 September 2019

Man (70s) killed after car hits wall in Co Roscommon

Gardai at the scene of an accident. Stock image
Fachtna Kelly

A man in his 70s has died following a car accident in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision in which a car hit a wall at Ballyforan, Co Roscommon, at around 4.50am.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today.

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

