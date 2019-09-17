Man (70s) killed after car hits wall in Co Roscommon
A man in his 70s has died following a car accident in Co Roscommon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision in which a car hit a wall at Ballyforan, Co Roscommon, at around 4.50am.
The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.
A post-mortem is due to take place later today.
The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
