Man (70s) hospitalised following collision with a bus in Dublin city centre

An elderly man has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a bus on Eden Quay this afternoon.

The man, aged in his late 70s, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by the black Streamline coach at the junction of Eden Quay and Marlborough Street around 1:40pm today.

The driver of the coach wasn’t injured, according to the owner of Streamline Coaches, based in Co Cavan. He declined further comment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Several units of the Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai remained at the scene this afternoon as garda forensic investigators examine the site of the accident.

The immediate area – including a section of the quay where Dublin Bus has a number of stops – was cordoned off.

Dublin Bus could not be contacted immediately this afternoon regarding the impact on buses.

However in a Twitter update, it stated that diversions were in place at Eden Quay.

Gardai also issued a statement this afternoon advising of delays.

“The North Quays is closed currently from Eden Quay to O'Connell Bridge due to a collision. Emergency services are at the scene. Expect delays,” it read.

Bobby Craciun, owner of the New York Hairdressing on Eden Quay, said the accident caught everyone by surprise.

“It was silent,” he told Independent.ie.

Even though the door to salon was open due to the warm weather, no one heard anything untoward, he said.

“There was no sound. No sound of brakes, nothing,” he said.

However, he said emergency services arrived on the scene within about two or three minutes and paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade gave the man first aid as he was lying on the ground beside the bus for several minutes, with a tent erected over him.

He was then taken to the Mater Hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, Dublin Bus has posted the following diversions on its website this afternoon.

Routes 14, 15, 27 towards Dundrum, Ballycullen and Jobstown that normally travel along Amiens Street have been diverted via the Memorial Bridge, along Hawkins Street and College Green where it resumes its normal route.

The same buses travelling towards Beaumont, Clongriffen and Clarehall that normally travel to Westmoreland Street have been diverted via Fleet Street, Townsend Street and over the Butt Bridge and along Amiens Street and back to its normal route.

Routes 27a and 27b are not affected.

Route 151 towards the Docklands that normally travels along Bachelor’s Walk has been diverted via O’Connell Street and along D’Olier Street, Townsend Street, Tara Street and the Butt bridge before resuming its normal route.

The same bus travelling towards Foxborough that normally travels along Amiens Street has been diverted via Memorial Bridge and along Hawkins Street and College Green before picking up its normal route.

Passengers can get further updates by ringing 01 873 4222.

