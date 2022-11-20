| 6.8°C Dublin

Man (70s) dies in tragic farm accident in Co Donegal

A man in his 70s has died following a tragic farm accident in Co Donegal this morning.

The incident happened at around 11.25am on the farm on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

It is understand the man was struck by a vehicle.

He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed their investigation into the tragedy are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm near Letterkenny, Co Donegal, at approximately 11.25am this morning, Sunday 20th November 2022.

"A man in his late 70s was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigations are ongoing."

