Man (70s) dies in road collision in Westmeath

An older man died after a fatal road collision that took place in Westmeath last night.

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Gainstown area of Mullingar yesterday at approximately 7pm.

A man aged in his late seventies - the sole occupant of a van - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.