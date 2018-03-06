Man (70s) dies following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at home

A man (70s) has died following a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a house in Waterford.

Gardai said they were called to the scene at a home in the city centre at around 8pm on Tuesday night.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later, with the scene now preserved for forensic examination. Gas Networks Ireland said that they were asked to attended the scene by the Waterford Fire Service at around 6.20pm.

"While the cause of the incident is unknown, we can confirm that it is not related to natural gas. Gas Networks Ireland crew attended on site and assisted the emergency services with their operations," read the statement. "Gardaí in Waterford are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 70s at a house in Connolly Place, Waterford," a garda spokesman said.

"Local Fire Services alerted Gardaí to the scene shortly after 8pm this evening. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. "His body will be removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination. "The scene is preserved for technical examination," he added.

