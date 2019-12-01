Man (70s) arrested after man dies following alleged assault in Galway

A MAN has been arrested following the death of another man in Galway this morning.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí at Salthill are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 60s following an incident at a house in Connemara, Co Galway.

"Shortly after 9am Gardaí were called to a house in Ballinahown, Connemara where Ambulance Service personnel were treating a man in 60s following an alleged assault. The man was removed from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away.

"A man in his 70s was arrested following the incident and is currently detained at under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Galway Garda Station."

The scene is being preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, the local coroner has been notified.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

Online Editors