Man (67) injured after shots fired at house in Tallaght

A 67-year-old man has been hospitalised after shots were fired into a house in south Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Bawnlea area of Tallaght shortly after 2pm.

Gardaí are investigating if a low-velocity weapon, believed to be a pellet gun, was used in the shooting.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident in which two shots were discharged at the property.

A front window of the house was also shattered before the perpetrator fled the scene.

The victim has since been taken to Tallaght University Hospital nearby where he is receiving treatment.

No other injuries have been reported following the incident and gardaí in Tallaght are investigating.

Gardaí remain at the scene this afternoon which has been sealed-off for a technical examination.

It is understood that, at this stage, there is no obvious motive for the attack.

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident that occurred at a residence in the Jobstown area of Tallaght this afternoon, Tuesday 5th July 2022 at 2.15pm.

"Shots were fired at the front window of the residence. A male (aged in his 60s) who was present in the house at the time of the incident received a number of pellet wounds.

"His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and he has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing," she added.

In a separate incident in Bawnlea in January, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalised for facial injuries after being shot with a pellet gun.

The shooting happened outside a shop in the area and the teenager was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

The local boy’s injuries were described as non-life threatening and it is understood that he made his way home before being brought to hospital in an ambulance.