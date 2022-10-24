A man who died after being found with unexplained injuries in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday was the victim of a violent assault, gardaí have now confirmed.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, believed to be in his 60s, in the Dublin 15 area.

The victim was found unconscious and critically injured at the junction of the Navan Road and Blanchardstown Road North at 2.50am and was taken to nearby Connolly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday evening at Dublin City Mortuary. While the results are not being released for operational reasons gardaí have this afternoon issued a statement saying the man died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am on Saturday, and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Any road users, particularly taxi drivers, or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” the statement said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.