Man (60s) dies in Kerry house fire

A MAN has died in a house fire in Kerry.

The blaze was detected overnight at a property at Cappanalea outside Killorglin.

Substantial damage is understood to have been caused to the house before the alarm was raised and the fire was extinguished by units of Kerry Fire Brigade.

The body of a man was recovered from the property.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains were later transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where a full post mortem examination is set to be carried out.

Gardai have preserved the scene pending a forensic examination to determine the precise cause of the fire.

The deceased is understood to be in his 60s.

Online Editors