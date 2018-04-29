Man (60s) dies following two-vehicle crash
A man (60s) has died following a two-vehicle collision.
The crash happened on the N2 north of Ardee at Aclint in Co Louth at around 6pm on Saturday evening.
The man, who was the only occupant of his car, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital - where he was pronounced dead this afternoon.
The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The two occupants of the second vehicle, a van, a male and female in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
