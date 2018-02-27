Man (60s) arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested by gardaí in Louth on Monday night.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead on January 25 2013 as he escorted takings from a credit union in Dundalk, Co Louth, to a bank.

The 41-year-old father-of-two was travelling in a three-car convoy when it was ambushed by an armed gang.