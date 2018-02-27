News Irish News

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Man (60s) arrested in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot in 2013
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the 2013 murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested by gardaí  in Louth on Monday night.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead on January 25 2013 as he escorted takings from a credit union in Dundalk, Co Louth, to a bank.

The 41-year-old father-of-two was travelling in a three-car convoy when it was ambushed by an armed gang.

He was shot and his partner was taken at gunpoint from the car.

On Sunday night a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the murder.

A Garda spokesman said the arrested men are currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station.

Online Editors

