Thursday 19 April 2018

Man (60s) arrested after gardai seize cannabis worth €1m in Dublin

Sean Nolan

A man in his 60s has been arrested after gardai seized a 'substantial quantity' of cannabis in Dublin.

According to gardai, a Drugs Unit from Finglas obtained a search warrant and searched a house in south Finglas yesterday afternoon.

During the course of the search herbal cannabis with a street value of €1m was seized by officers.

A man, aged in his early 60s, was arrested at the scene and he is detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Traffic) Act, 1996, at Finglas Garda Station.

