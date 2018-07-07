A 59-year-old man has died in a fire at a house in Co. Cork.

Man (59) dies in house fire in Co Cork

The incident occurred shortly before 1am on Saturday morning in the village of Drimoleague.

Emergency services responded to the scene at a house on High Street in the early hours.

The man was given medical assistance but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai investigating the incident do not believe the fire is suspicious at this time.

The house has been cordoned off for forensic examination.

