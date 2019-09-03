A MAN charged following the seizure of an estimated €1 million worth of heroin at the weekend told gardai he “had no knowledge of the drugs.”

A MAN charged following the seizure of an estimated €1 million worth of heroin at the weekend told gardai he “had no knowledge of the drugs.”

Man (55) charged following seizure of €1m worth of heroin told gardai he 'had no knowledge of the drugs'

Kuldip Singh (55) appeared in Blanchardstown District Court this morning after being arrested in connection with the seizure made by gardai after searches in Dublin and Meath.

Judge David McHugh remanded him in custody for a week after no bail application was made on his behalf.

Mr Singh, from Birmingham but with an address at The Hollow, Spawell, Templeogue, Dublin is charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell or supply. He is also charged with a related count of simple possession of the drug.

The offences are alleged to have happened at a B&B in south west Dublin on August 31.

Detective Garda Gavin Curran told the court he arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him at Clondalkin Garda Station at 6.02pm yesterday.

He was charged at 6.12pm and his reply to both counts was: “I had no knowledge of the drugs.”

He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Asked if he was seeking bail, defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said he was “reserving” his application at the moment.

He applied for free legal aid on the accused’s behalf, handing a statement of Mr Singh’s financial means in to court. The court heard there was no garda objection, but Judge McHugh asked to see the statement of means.

He asked Det Gda Curran if he was satisfied with this.

“So far, yes, Judge,” he replied. Judge McHugh asked if his position on legal aid was conditional or absolute.

“Conditional at the moment,” the garda said.

Judge McHugh noted there was no supporting documentation with the statement of means and said he would not grant legal aid on that basis.

Mr Kenny said he would renew the application on a later date.

The accused, dressed in a navy coloured jacket over a yellow and orange top, blue jeans and tan coloured shoes, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

He was remanded in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on September 10.

Judge McHugh said the legal aid application could be made, with supporting documentation, on that date.

The charges against him are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardai have said said searches were carried out in Dublin and Meath in a joint operation involving members of The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency.

Some 7 kgs of heroin with an estimated value €1 million euro, subject to analysis, was seized and three men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested.

One of the three has been released without charge, with a file being sent to the DPP. Another remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing, nationally and internationally, gardai said.

Online Editors