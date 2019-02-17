Man (54) in critical condition after suffering severe head injuries in suspected assault

A man is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after suffering severe head injuries in a suspected assault.

The 54 year old sustained the injuries after apparently being assaulted by a group of men in Carrigaline in south Cork late on Friday evening.

It is understood the incident erupted after a verbal exchange between the man and the group around 11pm.

The man was later found by a passerby and the emergency services were alerted.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital's specialist heat trauma unit and underwent emergency surgery.

It is believed the man sustained a fractured skull in the incident.

He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Gardaí are now trying to confirm the identity of the other parties involved in the incident.

Detectives are following a definite line of inquiry in respect of one of the individuals believed to have been involved.

CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises in the area is being examined and door-to-door inquiries are being conducted to determine if locals heard or say anything suspicious on Friday evening.

Gardaí are also hoping to trace any taxi drivers or motorists whose vehicles were equipped with dash-cams and who may have driven through Carrigaline on Friday evening.

Online Editors