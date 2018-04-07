Man (51) killed after car he was driving struck a fence
A 51-year-old man has been killed in a car crash in Co Tipperary on Friday night.
The driver was fatally injured when his car hit a fence at Ardmayle in Cashel at around 11.30pm.
His body has been removed to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital.
The road where the incident occurred is currently closed to facilitate forensic examination and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.
Online Editors