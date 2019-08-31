Man (50s) dies following road crash in Carlow

A MAN has died following a road crash in Co Carlow.

The accident happened at around 3.30pm today on the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway at Junction 5.

The driver, a man aged in his 50s, was treated at the scene and brought by ambulance to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardai say it's understood the van he was travelling in left the motorway and hit a speed barrier.

The southbound lanes of the M9 motorway are closed at the moment between Junction 4 (Castledermot) and Junction 6 (Carlow South) and traffic is being diverted via Carlow town.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site and the local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors