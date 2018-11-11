Man (50s) dies after road collision in Galway

A man has died after he was struck by a car yesterday evening.

A man has died after he was struck by a car yesterday evening.

The collision happened at Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, Co Galway at around 7pm last night.

A male pedestrian (50s) was fatally injured when he was struck by a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

This stretch of road, known locally as ‘The Bog Road to Ahascragh’, is closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene, local diversions are in place.

Gardai are urging witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors