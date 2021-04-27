| 10.5°C Dublin

Man (50s) arrested as cannabis worth €800k seized at Rosslare port

The 40 kilos of cannabis were discovered in a spare tyre of the lorry's trailer. Photo: Revenue. Expand

Close

The 40 kilos of cannabis were discovered in a spare tyre of the lorry's trailer. Photo: Revenue.

The 40 kilos of cannabis were discovered in a spare tyre of the lorry's trailer. Photo: Revenue.

The 40 kilos of cannabis were discovered in a spare tyre of the lorry's trailer. Photo: Revenue.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 50s has been arrested after Revenue Customs officers discovered 40 kilos of cannabis worth €800,000 during a search at Rosslare port on Monday.

The discovery was made after Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered articulated lorry and accompanying trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Using Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, and aided by detector dog Flynn, the cannabis was discovered concealed within the spare tyres of the trailer.

A man in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Wexford Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy