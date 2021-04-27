Man (50s) arrested as cannabis worth €800k seized at Rosslare port

The 40 kilos of cannabis were discovered in a spare tyre of the lorry's trailer. Photo: Revenue.

A man in his 50s has been arrested after Revenue Customs officers discovered 40 kilos of cannabis worth €800,000 during a search at Rosslare port on Monday.

The discovery was made after Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered articulated lorry and accompanying trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Using Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, and aided by detector dog Flynn, the cannabis was discovered concealed within the spare tyres of the trailer.

A man in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Wexford Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Online Editors