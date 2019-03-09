A man and a woman have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth a total of €865,000.

Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested in connection with €865,000 drugs seizure

Gardai made the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs during a planned search a house in Meath on Friday evening.

Led by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Navan Detective Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit, the search was carried out at a house at Tailteann Drive in Navan.

Cannabis in herbal form, MDMA in ecstasy tablet form, cocaine, diamorphine, a large amount of suspected mixing agent and other drugs related paraphernalia was found.

The total estimated street value of the drugs seized is €865,000 subject to analysis.

A man in his late 50s and a woman in her late 30s were arrested and both were taken to Kells Garda Station.

