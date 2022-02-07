A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a man who left hospital while sick with Covid-19.

The man, Joe McCarron (68), died a number of days later in the hospital after he had been returned there by his family.

Gardaí today arrested a 44-year-old man in Donegal in connection with the incident following an unrelated court appearance.

The man is currently being questioned at Letterkenny Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed a man was arrested earlier today. The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.

Mr McCarron, from Dungloe, Co Donegal, died last September says after he left hospital while sick with Covid-19.

A video of the incident, published online by the man who told Mr McCarron he was there to “save your life”, went viral as doctors could be seen pleading with Mr McCarron to remain in hospital.

One doctor could be heard telling Joe that his life was in danger and his best chance of survival was in hospital.

The doctor said: “I won’t lie to you, you could die, but your best chance is in here.”

Mr McCarron then returned to the hospital two days later as his condition had deteriorated greatly. He was then put on a ventilator but passed away eight days after being readmitted to hospital.