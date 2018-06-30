A man drowned while swimming in the Shannon in Limerick yesterday.

Man (43) drowns after getting in to difficulty in the River Shannon

The 43-year-old was swimming at a popular swimming spot upriver from Limerick City at Parteen Railway Bridge near Long Pavement Road when he got into difficulties.

A member of the public made a 999 call shortly before 5pm.

Valentia Coastguard station tasked Limerick rescue services to go to the scene. Fire Brigade personnel and gardai went to the scene.

The drowning victim was taken from the water shortly before 5.20pm.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital in the city.

The location of the tragedy is a well known place for people to go swimming in the Shannon.

The numbers swimming at the spot have increased with the coming of the hot weather of recent days.

