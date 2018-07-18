A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of more than €3 million worth of drugs.

Man (43) arrested in connection with seizure of more than €3m worth of drugs

The drugs were found in a van which was stopped in Kilbarrack, Dublin yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation by Revenue and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

A number of packages were seized by Customs, which contained 30Kgs of MDMA and 20Kgs of Ketamine with an estimated value of €3,000,000.00.

During a follow up search, 1Kg of Herbal Cannabis (€20,000) was seized at a house in the area.

A man (43) was arrested at the scene, as part of the operation by Gardaí.

He was held at Raheny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about drug smuggling is urged to contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295

