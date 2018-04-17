Man (40s) slashed in the back after early morning street row

A MIDDLE-aged man was slashed in the back after an early morning street row in Cork.

The man, who is in his 40s, suffered a slash wound to his back after a dispute with three other men dramatically escalated in the Tawnies area of Clonakilty in west Cork shortly after 1am today.

Gardaí have described the three men who attacked the middle-aged man as aged in their 20s. All were of slim to medium build and one was wearing a distinctive blue jacket.

All fled the scene on foot after the older man was injured. The middle-aged man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he is in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

He is expected to be discharged within 24 hours. Gardaí have appealed for public assistance for their investigation and urged anyone who saw suspicious activity or three young men fleeing the Tawnies area to contact them.

Gardaí will also be checking CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area for clues as to the identity of the culprits. It is understood the middle-aged man was walking home after being out socialising in Clonakilty when the incident occurred.

Online Editors