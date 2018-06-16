Man (40s) shot in the leg after answering call to front door of house in south Dublin
A man has been hospitalised after being shot in the capital on Friday night.
The incident took place in the Bluebell area at around 11pm.
The man, aged in his 40s, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg when he answered a call to the front door of a house.
The injured man was treated at the scene by emergency services and removed by Ambulance to St James Hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
It’s understood the lone gunman fled the scene on foot.
Armed gardai arrived on scene and it has been preserved for technical examination on Saturday morning.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
Online Editors