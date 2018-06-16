Man (40s) shot in the leg after answering call to front door of house in south Dublin

Independent.ie

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in the capital on Friday night.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/man-40s-shot-in-the-leg-after-answering-call-to-front-door-of-house-in-south-dublin-37016330.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37016678.ece/16841/AUTOCROP/h342/shooting%20.jpg