A man has been seriously injured in a gun attack in west Dublin this afternoon.

Man (40s) rushed to hospital in serious condition after Lucan shooting

The victim, understood to be aged in his early 40s, was shot a number of times while in his car in Lucan at around 1.10pm.

A car is covered after a shooting at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Gardai and paramedics are at the scene where the man was receiving treatment.

He has since been rushed to Connolly Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Several garda units including the air support unit are responding to the incident.

A burnt out Volkswagen Caddy was found in Griffeen Glen Park also, about 300 metres away from where shots were fired.

Shocked locals said they were in disbelief.

“You hear about it but you never expect for it to happen on your own road, we’re neighbours, we live right here and it’s terrifying,” one woman said.

“This is actually really sad,” said another neighbour, who lives in the estate.

“There’s a lot of kids in the area, probably more kids than adults,” he added.

The road is currently closed and the scene is preserved.

Investigations are ongoing.

