A man in his late 40s has been killed after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Man (40s) killed after being struck by car in early hours

The pedestrian was fatally injured in the incident which occurred on the N27 Airport Road in Cork City shortly after 5.30am.

Following the collision, the driver of the car was arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda Station.

The body of the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place to facilitate a forensic examination of the area.

