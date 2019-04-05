A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after he was stabbed a number of times in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

Man (40s) in serious condition after stabbing in Dublin park

Gardai are currently at the scene on Le Fanu Road and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The man was stabbed a number of times in a park in Ballyfermot, before he made his way to an off licence for assistance, gardai confirmed.

He was brought to St James Street Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors