A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after he was repeatedly stabbed in front of his girlfriend at a park in Ballyfermot.

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition after he was repeatedly stabbed in front of his girlfriend at a park in Ballyfermot.

Man (40s) in serious condition after he was 'stabbed in front of girlfriend'

Gardai have launched an investigation into the daylight knife attack, which occurred in Le Fanu Park at about 5pm on Friday afternoon.

According to a garda spokesperson, after the man was repeatedly stabbed, he made his way to an off-licence in Ballyfermot for assistance.

A source told Independent.ie that he was with his girlfriend at the time.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene and transported the man to St James Street Hospital.

His condition is described as "serious".

Local Cllr Daithi Doolan said the attack occurred during a very busy time in Ballyfermot.

"I was coming back from a canvas and saw the direct aftermath of this incident," he said.

"Gardai had just arrived at the scene when I got there and sealed off the area to the public. It’s such a shocking tragedy, especially since it occurred when there was a lot of people going about their daily business.

"The entire community suffers when something like this happens in Ballyfermot. My thoughts are with the man and his family and I hope the person involved is brought to justice as quickly as possible.

"I would urge anyone with information to go to gardai."

Online Editors