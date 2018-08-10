A man has died and two others were injured following a collision in the early hours of this morning.

A man has died and two others were injured following a collision in the early hours of this morning.

Man (40s) dies, woman critically injured and boy rushed to hospital following collision

The single-vehicle crash happened at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction in Dublin, when the van collided with fencing at Fairview Park.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his late 40s, was fatally injured and his body was removed to Dublin City Morgue.

The female passenger (late 40s) was seriously injured and was taken to the Mater Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

A teenage boy (13) was also in the van and he was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local traffic diversions are in place and have been tweeted.

A source told Independent.ie that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop when directed to do so by gardai.

"The vehicle then sped off and subsequently crashed into a tree," said the source.

Members of GSOC are now investigating.

This morning, the Malahide/Clontarf junction remained sealed off as gardai continued to assess the scene.

The heavily damaged silver navaro was removed from the scene, along with a marked garda car.

Members of the local council were also seen removing debris from the tree and poured grit onto the oil-stained road.

The road has since been re-opened.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is urged to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 - 6664800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors