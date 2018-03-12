Man (40s) dies in industrial accident in Cork

The man, who is in his 40s, suffered critical crush injuries while working at a plant in Midleton in east Cork around 9am.

Paramedics desperately tried to assist the injured man at the scene.

The man's workmates rushed to his aid and emergency services were immediately notified.

However, despite attempts to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH.)

The matter is being treated as a freak accident.