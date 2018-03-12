Man (40s) dies in industrial accident in Cork
A MIDDLE-aged man has died after an industrial accident in Cork.
The man, who is in his 40s, suffered critical crush injuries while working at a plant in Midleton in east Cork around 9am.
The man's workmates rushed to his aid and emergency services were immediately notified.
Paramedics desperately tried to assist the injured man at the scene.
However, despite attempts to stabilise his condition, he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH.)
The matter is being treated as a freak accident.
It is understood the crush injuries were inflicted by heavy machinery.
In accordance with regulations, the Health and safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.
HSA inspectors will visit the site and conduct an investigation.
A file on the matter will be prepared for Cork Coroner's Court.
Online Editors