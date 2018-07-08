Man (40s) dies following tragic road crash

A man has died following a road crash this morning.

A car was discovered crashed into a large tree on the roadside in Portroe in Co Tipperary at around 9.45am.

The driver and only occupant, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was brought to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 – 50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors