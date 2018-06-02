Man (40s) dies following suspected late night assault at popular Cork pub

A middle-aged man has died following a suspected late night assault at a Cork pub.

The man, who is in his mid 40s, died following an incident at Willie Andies pub on the New Square in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Gardaí and paramedics were called to the premises following the incident at 11pm on Friday night. It is understood a verbal disagreement had erupted between the middle-aged man and a man in his 20s.

Both had been socialising in the popular pub at the time. Following the suspected assault, the middle-aged man collapsed at the scene in front of shocked revellers.

Locals desperately attempted to assist him pending the arrival of the emergency services. Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene including several patrol cars and an ambulance.

The man was initially in a critical condition with paramedics desperately attempting to stabilise his condition at the scene. Armed Gardaí were deployed to support uniformed Mitchelstown Gardaí at the scene.

However, despite desperate attempts to help the middle aged man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His body will be transferred to CUH today (Saturday) for a full post mortem examination once it has been examined at the scene by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation into the incident will now be determined by the results of the post mortem examination. The younger man was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda Station for questioning about the incident.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours. The young man is also understood to be from the north Cork area.

It is unclear if both men were known to each other. The vicinity of Willie Andies pub was immediately cordoned after the incident off to allow for a full technical examination. Mitchelstown's New Square was busy with Bank Holiday weekend revellers at the time and Gardaí believe there must have been a number of eye witnesses to the incident.

A number of people were also passing through the square heading to nearby fast food restaurants. Gardaí are now checking CCTV security camera footage from business premises along the square to determine if cameras recorded the moments before the tragic incident.

Online Editors