Man (40s) dies following road crash in Co Limerick

A MAN has died following a collision in Co Limerick.

A MAN has died following a collision in Co Limerick.

The collision happened shortly after 1.30am between a van and an articulated lorry and a van on the M& motorway (westbound), on the slip road at junction 30, Rossbrien (Cork Exit).

A garda spokesperson said: "Units from Roxboro Road Garda Station, Divisional Roads Policing, National Ambulance and Limerick Fire Services attended at the crash site.

"The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. The lorry driver was uninjured.

"It’s understood from initial enquiries that the lorry was stationary at the time of the collision.

"The road remains closed to traffic and managed diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will complete and examination of the scene at day break. A report will be prepared for the local Coroner."

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors