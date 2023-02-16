| 10.5°C Dublin

Man (40s) dies after the van he was driving crashed near Claremorris, Co Mayo

A man has died after the van he was driving crashed near Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the accident shortly after midnight on the N60 at Ballygowan in Claremorris, Co.Mayo.

