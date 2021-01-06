Man (40s) dies after road collision in Kerry

A motorist (40s) has died following a single vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Main Street, Moyvane, Co Kerry but the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The local Coroner has been notified and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Forensic collision investigators will examine the scene this morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” said a spokesperson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on +353 68 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

