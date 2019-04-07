A man (40s) has died after he was struck by a car in Co Wicklow early on Sunday morning.

Man (40s) dies after being hit by a car in Co Wicklow

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly after 2am in Larragh.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

AA Roadwatch have advised that the Roundwood/Rathdrum Rd (R755) road at the scene remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision investigators carry out an examination of the area.

The news comes after a woman in her 30s, named locally as Ann (Ena) Tobin, was killed in a road traffic collision on Friday night.

Ms Tobin, sister of Meath footballer Seán Tobin, died following a collision with a van at Lobinstown in Navan, Co Meath.

In a mark of respect for the family, all games in Ena’s local GAA club, to whom she was a loyal supporter, were cancelled this weekend.

Chairman of the club, Jim Lane, previously said that the community is distraught.

“We’re still coming to terms with the shock,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s something you don’t dream about. I want to emphasise that our thoughts are with the family and the extended family.”

Online Editors