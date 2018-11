A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the seizure of a gun and ammunition in Limerick.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the seizure of a gun and ammunition in Limerick.

Man (40s) arrested in connection with seizure of gun and ammunition in Limerick

Gardai on patrol stopped the man, as part of an ongoing operation, on the outskirts of Limerick city at 6pm this evening.

A gun and ammunition were found and seized and the man was arrested.

He is currently being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

Online Editors