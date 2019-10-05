Man (40s) arrested and shotgun seized during garda search in north Dublin

A man in his 40s has been arrested after gardai discovered a shotgun at a house in north Dublin earlier today.

A sawn-off shotgun, which was loaded, and three rounds of ammunition were recovered by gardai during the planned operation in Cabra.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Finglas Garda Station. He can be held for up to three days.

The operation was carried out by detectives based at Cabra Station and members of the ASU (Armed Support Unit).

Investigations are ongoing.

